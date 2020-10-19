2020 gave us lemons, so we’re making lemonade – and a whole lot more. In lieu of our yearly festival, we’re hosting a week long celebration of our culinary community. From curbside specials to perfect pairings, your local food and beverage faves will be giving you the most delicious ways to help keep Fort Worth strong.



Avoca Coffee Roasters | Special menu item featuring a TX Bourbon Butterscotch Latte. Additionally, daily coffee + pastry pairings Monday thru Friday, with a pop-up by Hao & Dixya Saturday from 11-2. | Monday, Oct. 19 - Sunday, Oct. 25 | 817-924-1514

Baked by Brewed | House Made Dessert Only with Adult Crafted Coffees, Milkshakes, Beer & Cocktails | Concept launching Friday, Oct. 23 | 817-945-1545

Big Kat Burgers | Offering their burger that would have been featured at the 2020 FWFWF, the Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger. | Check out their website for a daily location for their food truck on the website. | Thursday, Oct. 22 - Sunday, Oct. 25

Black Kat Pizza | Special event with three FWFWF participants featuring a six course dinner extravaganza that will showcase Jaime's (Owner of Black Cat) and Trevor's (Pitmaster at Brix Barbecue) love affair with food as well as beautiful beer pairings with the help of Erin Rahr of Rahr & Son's. The evening's courses will range from charcuterie, to aged tomahawk steaks, to dessert you'll never forget. Each course comes with an ENTIRE beer. A few of the pairings will be exclusive Rahr & Sons offerings, available for a limited time. Tickets are limited; get yours HERE. | Sunday, Oct. 25

Bonnell's Fine Texas Cuisine | Special Prixe Fixe Menu featuring Bonnell’s Classics, as well as a few new items from the upcoming Fall Seasonal Menu. View the menu here. | Cost: $65 per person, with option to add cocktail and wine pairings for $25 per person | Tuesday, Oct. 20th - Saturday Oct. 24th | 817-738-5489

Brewed | Hosting a special event: Lakewood Brewery Pint Night! Will have 4 Lakewood Brewery Crafted Beers available and will pair with snack items like Brisket Egg Rolls, Pulled Pork Sliders and Mac and Cheese Bites | Friday, Oct. 23 | 817-945-1545

Dayne's Craft Barbecue | Special event featuring HOGTOBERFEST: Whole Hog Barbecue, House-made Bratwurst, Live Polka Music and Oktoberfest Beer. A fun spin on their typical Texas Barbecue menu. Get updates and details HERE. | Sunday, Oct. 25 | 817-889-1678

Dough Boy Donuts | Special menu item offering Donut breakfast sandwich | Thursday, Oct. 22 - Sunday Oct. 25 | 682-841-7797

Dusty Biscuit Beignets | Special menu item featuring fan favorite Crème Brûlée Beignets. These feature a hot French Quarter-style beignet that is filled with housemade crème pâtissière, drizzled with our bourbon-vanilla syrup and pure cane sugar, and brûléed. | Monday, Oct. 19 - Sunday, Oct. 25 | 817-841-9255

Ellerbe Fine Foods | Ellerbe is offering a three course dinner menu + wine pairings, for guests to enjoy in the restaurant or curbside. Enjoy a delicious Italian meal Ellerbe-style. For $38++ per person, we're featuring the following menu: First Course - Demases Farm Winter Squash and Grilled Romaine with Creamy Garlic and Cracked Pepper Dressing, Torn Croutons, Toasted Texas Pecans; Second course - Braised Beef Ragu with Roasted Market Tomatoes, Rigatoni, Italian Herbs, Shaved Grana Padano; Third Course - Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cake with Port Poached B&G Garden Pears, Whipped Mascarpone, Toasted Pinenuts. Our wine pairing is available for dine-in or curbside as well: To Go: 1 Bottle of Each Wine ($35 for the wine pairing package) Franco Serra Gavi Piedmont, Italy 2018 AND TorCalvano Sangiovese Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Tuscany, Italy 2016. Dine In: 4oz of each wine ($18 for the pairing) Franco Serra Gavi Piedmont, Italy 2018 AND TorCalvano Sangiovese Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Tuscany, Italy 2016 AND Belstar Prosecco, Italy NV | Tuesday, Oct. 20 - Saturday, Oct. 24 | 817-926-3663

Fixe Southern House | Special prix fixe menu with Fixe favorites. Available during lunch and dinner. View the menu. | $40 per person, with option to add select bottles of wine with a special price of $36/bottle | Monday, Oct. 19 – Sunday, Oct. 25 | 682-707-3965

FnG Eats | Winter is Coming “Take Out” Old Fashioned Dinner | Dinner includes 4 courses for two people (Share Appetizer, Salad, Entrée, Share Dessert, 2 bottles [4 drinks per bottle total] - FnG Best Damned Old Fashioned) | Menu: Poached Apricot and Marscapone Crostini + FnG Waldorf Salad + FnG Best Damned Old Fashioned Cotton Club One Minute Steak + Bourbon Sticky Toffee Pudding | Cost: $150 per couple ($75 Per Person - Excludes Tax and Gratuity) | Friday, Oct. 23 | 817-741-5200

Four Sisters - A Taste of Vietnam | One FREE Pork Belly Bao with a purchase of an entree on mention of Eat. Drink. Cowtown. Limit one per customer. | Tuesday, Oct. 20 - Saturday, Oct. 24 | 682-385-9353

Funkytown Donuts & Drafts | Donut and Beer pairing featuring donuts for 2: (8) minis + (4) canned beers from Martin House | Menu: Pineapple Upside Down Cake Donut Paired with Martin House Superfast Jellyfish (pineapple sour beer), Blood Orange Bullseye Donut Paired with Martin House Orange Cream Beer, Peanut Butter Filled with Dark Chocolate Glaze Paired with Panther Island Sweet Fang (Peanut butter chocolate stout), Pecan Pie Donut Paired with Martin House Hefeweizen | Pre-order is required by calling or emailing at least 24 hours in advance. Pick up at Sundance Square location only (132 E. 4th Street) on Friday between 11am - 3pm OR Saturday between 11am - 3pm OR 5pm - 9pm. | Friday, Oct. 23 - Saturday, Oct. 24 | orders@funkytowndonuts.com or 817-862-7337

Gold Ribbon Confections | FWFWF Fan Favorite TX Dugout Pie - Chocolate Chip Pecan Pie made with TX Whiskey and served with a scoop of MELT ice cream | Monday, Oct. 19 - Saturday Oct. 24 | 682-227-6040

GRACE | Six Course Tasting | Monday, Oct. 19 - Sunday, Oct. 25 | 817-877-3388

Grand Cru Wine Bar | Grand Cru Wine Bar is now open for indoor service and will feature a special Fall Flight & Bite Tasting for EAT. DRINK. COWTOWN! This fantastic flight includes: Delicious Apple Cider Maple Meatball Skewer paired w/Tormaresca Primitivo - Savory Pumpkin Hummus paired w/Le Clos Viognier - Popcorn w/Sesame-Glazed Pistachios paired w/Kraemer Blanc de Blanc Brut | Cost: $20 per person | Grand Cru will be happy to bag up your special Flight to-go upon request. | Tuesday, Oct. 20 - Sunday, Oct. 25 | 817-923-1717

Grounds & Gold Co. | Special Menu served in evenings from 4pm to close featuring Bourbon Marinated Beef Bulgolgi Tacos served with a Maple Bourbon Pecan Salad with Sesame Soy Vinaigrette. | Get a free slice of Gold Ribbon Pie with purchase of two dinner specials when you mention Eat. Drink. Cowtown. | Monday Oct. 19 - Saturday Oct. 24 | 682-227-6040

JOY Macarons | $5 Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches | Saturday Oct. 24 - Sunday Oct. 25 | 682-707-3604

Leaves Book and Tea Shop | FIRST OFFER: Tea Tasting box that can be used as a standalone tea tasting or paired directly with Stir Crazy Baked Goods' FWFWF offerings | Monday, Oct. 19 - Sunday, Oct. 25 | SECOND OFFER: Take home cocktail kit for two inspired by soon-to-be-open Tulips | Monday, Oct. 19 - Sunday, Oct. 25 | THIRD OFFER: Take home mocktail kit for two designed by Elevated Elixir | Monday, Oct. 19 - Sunday, Oct. 25 FOURTH OFFER: Special tea pairing matched with Carpenter's Catering | Thursday, Oct. 22 - Saturday, Oct. 24 | 682-233-4832

Legal Draft Beer Co. | Mention EAT. DRINK. COWTOWN. and get 10% off your beer purchases – for there or to go! | Thursday, Oct. 22 - Saturday, Oct. 25 | 682-410-4442

Little Red Wasp | Special menu item offering Pork Shank Carnitas (Charro Beans | Jalapeño Slaw | Avocado | Corn Tortillas) | Available for lunch and dinner | Monday Oct. 19 - Sunday Oct. 25 | 817-877-3111

Mac's on Main | Four course dinner prix fixe including appetizer, soup/salad course, entree and dessert. View the menu. | Cost: $45.00 | Offering discount on select wines with dinner | Tuesday, Oct. 20 - Sunday, Oct. 25 | 817-251-6227

Magdalena's | Featuring a Special Curbside Paella + Wine Dinner | Menu: Spanish Cobb Salad - Romaine, Chopped Farm Eggs, Spanish Chorizo, Avocado, Cotija, Poblano Buttermilk, Seafood Paella - Shrimp, Little Neck Clams, Mussels, All Natural Chicken, Sofrito, Oregano, Spanish Chorizo, Bomba Rice, Lemon Aioli, Accoutrement - Spanish Baguette, Spanish Tortilla, Almonds, and Olives | Serves: 4 $70 (food only) Food available hot or cold with heating instructions | Pre-order available through October 19th at 3:00 PM by email: orders@magdalenastx.com | October 21 pickup from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm | Wine Add-ons Available - 2017 Poseidon Vineyard Chardonnay, Carneros, Napa Valley $28 2017 Obsidian Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Hills Lake County, CA $32 Selections available through Put A Cork In It | Pre-order by 3:00 PM on Monday, October 19 by calling 817-924-2675 | wines will be available for pickup at Magdalena's with your curbside order on Wednesday, October 21

MELT ice creams | Special Fall MELTshake (Apple Butter ice cream, apple brandy butterscotch, blended with milk to make it rich and creamy, topped with whipped cream, walnut oat crumble and roasted apple chunks) | Special Cost: $6 | Monday, Oct. 19 - Sunday, Oct. 25 | 817-886-8365

Michaels Cuisine Restaurant & Bar | Special Curbside meal offering a Mixteco dinner of our MC Happy hour chips & dips, Maggi-Lime Salad, MC Ancho Mixteco casserole, Borracho beans and TX whiskey Peach cobbler "Empanadas Mexicanas" (Feeds 4+) | Cost: $80.00. The Mixteco Dinner can become a Party by adding Our South Texas Margarita Kit for $45! | Monday, Oct. 19 - Saturday, Oct. 24 | 817-877-3413

Pearl Snap Kolaches | New signature menu items including Zucchini Chips, Onion Strings and the Signature Salad | Monday, Oct. 19 - Sunday, Oct. 25 | 817-233-8899

PROPER | Three course menu and cocktail pairing with a special collaboration by St. Germain brand ambassador and spirits specialist, Jones Long | Tuesday, Oct. 20 - Saturday, Oct. 24 | 817-984-1133

Rack Attack BBQ | Special Event with Live Music and Certified Hereford Beef, Brisket Empanada smothered in queso blanco, and paired with Panther Island Brewing, newly released Queso Blanco Mexican Lager. Both items come together as a package. View the event page. | Friday, Oct. 23 | 682-410-4442

Rahr & Sons Brewing Company | FIRST OFFER: Mention Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival and get 25% off Curbside beer and merch. | Wednesday, Oct. 21 - Saturday, Oct. 24 | 817-602-6567 | SECOND OFFER: Special event with 3 FWFWF participants featuring a 6 course dinner extravaganza that will showcase Jaime's (Owner of Black Cat) and Trevor's (Pitmaster at Brix Barbecue) love affair with food as well as beautiful beer pairings with the help of Erin Rahr of Rahr & Son's. The evening's courses will range from charcuterie, to aged tomahawk steaks, to dessert you'll never forget. Each course comes with an ENTIRE beer. A few of the pairings will be exclusive Rahr & Sons offerings, available for a limited time. Tickets are limited; get yours HERE. | Sunday, Oct. 25

Reata Restaurant | Featuring FWFWF Favorites Buffalo Blue Cheese Meatballs, Jalapeño Cheddar Grits and BBQ Molasses; BBQ Chicken with Cowboy Beans and Loaded Potato Salad and BBQ Sauce; Smoked Pork Belly Taco with Fire Roasted Salsa, Pickled Red Onion, Candied Jalapeños Finished with an Avocado Crema; Tamale Burger with Fried Onion Strings, Pico, Sundried Tomato Cream, Pecan Mash on a Brioche Bun; Pickle Brined Fried Chicken on a Bacon, Cheddar, and Green Onion Waffle finished with Spicy Maple Syrup; Abuelita Pumpkin Flan | Monday, Oct. 19 - Sunday, Oct. 25 | 817-336-1009

Stir Crazy Baked Goods | Special menu offering showcasing options for FWFWF's Nite Bites: Whiskey Cherry Cake, Manhattan Cupcakes, TX Whiskey Maple Pecan Minipies | Thursday, Oct. 22 - Saturday, Oct. 24 | 817-862-9058

Tributary Cafe | FIRST OFFER: Special burger featuring the Chicory Coffee rubbed burger with blue cheese, tiger sauce onions and Arugula | SECOND OFFER: Special menu item featuring blackened pork chop with creole mustard cream and green onion cheese grits | Wednesday, Oct. 21 - Sunday, Oct. 25 | 817-832-0823

Waters Restaurant | FIRST OFFER: Waters will be offering a complimentary order of our amazing calamari with the purchase of two entrees and the mention of Eat. Drink. Cowtown. | Monday, Oct. 19 - Sunday, Oct. 25 | SECOND OFFER: Special in home cooking instruction for our New Orleans Style BBQ Shrimp available for curbside pick up. Each to-go package will include all ingredients needed to make the dish, a video instruction by Chef Bonnell and step by step instructions. | Thursday, Oct. 22 | 817-984-1110